Paris and Kathy Hilton are getting into the glamorous Christmas spirit! On Friday, the 41-year-old socialite took her Instagram followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of her mom's home all decorated for the holidays, which includes many different types of Christmas trees. Paris concluded Kathy's home tour by showing off a champagne vending machine filled with mini Moet and Chandon bottles, which retails for $38K but is currently sold out, according to Neiman Marcus' website.

