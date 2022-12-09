Main Content

Paris Hilton Shows Kathy Hilton's Lavish Christmas Decor & $38K Champagne Vending Machine

Paris and Kathy Hilton are getting into the glamorous Christmas spirit! On Friday, the 41-year-old socialite took her Instagram followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of her mom's home all decorated for the holidays, which includes many different types of Christmas trees. Paris concluded Kathy's home tour by showing off a champagne vending machine filled with mini Moet and Chandon bottles, which retails for $38K but is currently sold out, according to Neiman Marcus' website.

