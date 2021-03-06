Also available on the nbc app

Apology accepted! Paris Hilton spoke out after Sarah Silverman said she was sorry for roasting her at the 2007 MTV VMAs. The heiress responded to Sarah’s recent remarks, sharing on a bonus episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast that she was shocked and genuinely moved to hear the comedian make amends. "I really just appreciate it so much, and I'm glad that her comedy has grown and she realizes that it's not nice to make fun of people. And I think everyone learns that in life,” she said in part.

