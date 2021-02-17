Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum are getting married! The 40-year-old shared the exciting news on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post, writing, “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.” Carter surprised his love by popping the big question on Saturday, February, 13, while on a romantic island getaway.

