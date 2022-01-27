Main Content

Paris Hilton Reveals That She And Lindsay Lohan Have Ended Their Feud: 'It Was Just Very Immature'

CLIP01/27/22
Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are burying the hatchet! The heiress told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" on Wednesday that the famous frenemies have ended their ongoing feud after years of ups and downs. "I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good," she said on the show.

