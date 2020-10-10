Also available on the nbc app

Paris Hilton is joining protesters and survivors of alleged abuse at her former boarding school after sharing her personal story. The model spoke about her traumatizing experience at Provo Canyon school in her recent documentary, “This is Paris.” The socialite appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss how she plans to make a difference after opening up about her experience at the school, “Today we are going to be going to Utah with hundreds of other survivors. When I was there, I was physically, psychologically, emotionally abused on a daily basis there. So I'm using my platform to make a difference so this doesn't happen to any other children.”

