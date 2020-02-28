Also available on the nbc app

It’s been over ten years since the notorious Bling Ring burglaries plagued Hollywood, and Paris Hilton has made some serious security upgrades in the decade since! The 39-year-old and her sister Nicky Hilton chatted with Access Hollywood at the Unforgettable Evening Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner on Thursday, and Paris shared that she’ll “never forget” when the group of teens broke into her home and stole millions worth of her belongings. She and Nicky agreed that she got some much-needed security additions, including lasers and around-the-clock security guards!

