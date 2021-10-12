Also available on the nbc app

Paris Hilton is celebrating her last few weeks as a single lady. The 40-year-old media personality and her fiancé, Carter Reum, had joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in Las Vegas over the weekend. The heiress and her man jetted off to Resorts World Las Vegas for a weekend filled of fun. She gave her 16.3 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her amazing hotel room on Sunday, which included a giant outside pool, deck, bar and movie theater.

