'Parenthood's' Lauren Graham & Peter Krause Split After More Than A Decade Together (Reports)

It's over for Lauren Graham and Peter Krause. The former "Parenthood" co-stars have ended their relationship after more than a decade together, according to multiple reports. A rep for Lauren, 55, told People that the "Gilmore Girls" alum and the "9-1-1" star, 56, "quietly ended their relationship last year," while a source tells Us Weekly that the pair is no longer living together. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment on the split.

Tags: Lauren Graham, Peter Krause, lauren graham peter krause, parenthood, Gilmore Girls, celebrity breakups
