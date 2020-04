Also available on the NBC app

"Parasite" made Oscars history as the first foreign-language film to ever win the Best Picture award in the Academy Awards' history. Bong Joon Ho won his first Oscar ever for Best Director of the acclaimed film, "Parasite." As the director accepted his award, he paid tribute to fellow director Martin Scorsese, who also was nominated for "The Irishman."

