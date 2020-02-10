'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Celebrates Oscar Wins With Tequila: 'I'm Already Drunk!'

Also available on the NBC app

Bong Joon-ho is on cloud nine after his history-making night at the 2020 Oscars! The "Parasite" director chatted with Access Hollywood at the Governors Ball after taking home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film at the Academy Awards. "I have no idea what's going on!" he said. "I think I need time to process what just happened." Bong also dished about how he will celebrate his achievements and revealed that he's already kicked things off with some tequila!

