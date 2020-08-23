Also available on the NBC app

There's perhaps no sporting event more inspiring than the Paralympic Games! The international competition features athletes with a range of abilities and showcases their incredible athletic feats. Netflix's new documentary about the sporting event, "Rising Phoenix," features the stories of Tatyana McFadden, who's been competing in wheelchair track and field since 2004, and Matt Stutzman, who's known as the "Armless Archer" and shoots with his feet! Tatyana and Matt told All Access' Zuri Hall about their journeys to the competing in the Games. "Rising Phoenix" is available to stream on Netflix Aug. 26.

