Paola Núñez joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez to chat about starring in the new sequel "Bad Boys for Life." "My character is a bada***. The incredible thing about Rita she's a former girlfriend of Mike Lowry (Will Smith's character) but she's not only that. She's also an incredible, (successful) woman." The actress also confessed how exciting it was to work with Will after learning how to speak English from watching 90s sitcoms, including "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

