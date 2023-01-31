Main Content

Pamela Anderson Rocks Fiery Red Gown That Reminisces Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit At Doc Premiere

CLIP01/31/23

Pamela Anderson is back in her signature color. On Monday at the premiere of her documentary "Pamela: A Love Story," the 55-year-old actress walked the pink carpet rocking a fiery red sparkly dress that reminisced on her "Baywatch" past. The form-fitting dress seemed to remind fans of her iconic one-piece swimsuit she wore on the classic TV series. The actress starred on "Baywatch" from 1992-1997. Pamela was accompanied at the premiere by her two sons.

