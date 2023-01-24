Main Content

Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her On 'Home Improvement' Set, Allen Denies Allegation

Pamela Anderson has claimed that Tim Allen once flashed her on the set of "Home Improvement," an allegation the actor has denied. In her forthcoming memoir "Love, Pamela," the "Baywatch" star wrote about the alleged incident. According to an excerpt published by Variety, Pamela writes that Tim "opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath." Allen denied the incident – sharing in a statement to NBC News via his rep, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

