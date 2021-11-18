Main Content

'Pam & Tommy' First Trailer Reveals Unrecognizable Lily James & Sebastian Stan As Iconic '90s Couple

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is that you?! Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into the iconic duo for Hulu's limited series "Pam & Tommy," which chronicles the fallout from the couple's now-infamous 1995 sex tape, which was made on their honeymoon and later stolen and released on the internet. Lily and Sebastian are both unrecognizable, with the British actress donning Pam's "Baywatch"-era red swimsuit and Sebastian sporting Tommy's tattoos and piercings. "Pam & Tommy" drops Feb. 2.

