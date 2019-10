Also available on the NBC app

Pam Grier is just keeping it real! The actress chats with Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez about life on her Colorado Ranch. Pam reveals how farm life helped her snag her role on "Bless This Mess." The star also opens up about working with Dax Shepard and Lake Bell on the hit comedy. Plus, the 70-year-old jokes why people her age are getting "friskier" as they get older.

