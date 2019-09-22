Also available on the nbc app

Padma Lakshmi brought the cutest date to the 2019 Emmy Awards! The "Top Chef" host told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that her 9-year-old daughter was making her red-carpet debut. "She gets to deal with her mom going away for work and working long hours and having to do her homework on set, so I feel like she should also get some of the glamour," Padma explained. The TV star also revealed that she and Access' Mario Lopez go to the same boxing gym – and she didn't even recognize him at first! PHOTOS: Emmy Awards 2019: The Best Of The Red Carpet

