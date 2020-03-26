Also available on the nbc app

The "Top Chef" community is in mourning after renowned restaurateur and "Top Chef Masters" winner Floyd Cardoz died at the age of 59 from coronavirus complications. Padma Lakshmi was one of the first to share a post in his honor, writing in part, "He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for Indians everywhere." "Top Chef" also celebrated Floyd, sharing a social media tribute that read in part, "He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

Appearing: