Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne Share Rare PDA Photo While On Vacation In Hawaii

CLIP08/22/22

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are enjoying their Hawaiian vacation! On Sunday, the 69-year-old talk show host shared a loved-up picture with her rocker husband on Instagram. In the sweet photo, Sharon grabs Ozzy’s face as they kiss each other in a pool. She captioned the photo with a palm tree and red heart emoji. A day earlier, gave another glimpse at her trip, sharing a video of the beautiful sunset from her hotel room.And they aren’t the only members of the Osbourne family in Hawaii. Their son, Jack and daughter Kelly are on vacation with them too.

