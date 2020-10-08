Also available on the nbc app

Ozzy Osbourne paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen in an emotional essay for Rolling Stone magazine. The “Crazy Train” singer reflected on his talent and friendship, “There were some other good players, and there are some very clever ones, but it’s not just playing an instrument. You’ve got to put the emotion behind you, and Eddie had all that. He made it look so easy,” Ozzy said. Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday at 65 following a long and arduous battle with cancer.

