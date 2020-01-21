Ozzy Osbourne And Wife Sharon Get Emotional Announcing His Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Also available on the NBC app

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in an emotional interview with Robin Roberts on <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/ozzy-osbourne-opens-parkinsons-diagnosis-family-helped-back/story?id=68416861" target="_blank">"Good Morning America"</a> that he was diagnosed with neurodegenerative disorder Parkinson’s Disease early last year and is finally coming clean about his condition. The iconic rocker opened up about his health struggles which all began after his fall following his New Year’s Eve performance at the Forum in Los Angeles.

