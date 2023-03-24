Main Content

Owen Wilson Weighs In On Possibility Of A 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel: 'That Would Be A Great One'

CLIP03/23/23

Owen Wilson is taking on a new comedy role! The actor portrays Carl Nargle, a fictional painter based on Bob Ross, in the forthcoming film "Paint." At the movie's premiere, he told Access Hollywood all about his onscreen transformation and revealed if he kept Carl's wig after filming wrapped! Plus, Owen weighed in on the possibility of a "Wedding Crashers" sequel. "That would be a great one. We'll see if maybe we ever come up with something for that," he said. "Paint" hits theaters on April 7.

