It's official! John B. and Sarah Cameron’s "Outer Banks" love story is continuing IRL. Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline just confirmed that they are an item after sparking some major romance rumors for months. Chase took to Instagram to make it offish by sharing a picture of himself enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach with his lady. "Cats outta the bag," the 27-year-old actor captioned the post.

