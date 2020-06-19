Also available on the nbc app

"Outer Banks" star Madison Bailey is feeling great about being open with her sexuality! The Netflix actress recently came out as pansexual and introduced her girlfriend to her TikTok followers. And this week, during an Instagram Live Q&A with her friend, Lacy Hartselle, Madison revealed that going public was only a positive for her mental health. "It was worth it. I feel lighter. I feel happier that I can just be so open and honest. It feels nice," she gushed.

