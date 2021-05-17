Also available on the nbc app

“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline chatted with Access Hollywood at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and she spoke out about the show being nominated as well as what fans can expect to go down in the second season. “The friendship goes deeper. The action and adventure goes deeper and the pace is, it’s just so incredibly hard to keep with the pace because there’s so much happening. Even us while we were shooting it we were on our toes. So just shooting it was a ride in and of itself,” she said.

