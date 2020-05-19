Also available on the NBC app

“Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes left some fans feeling less than trilled after the way the star handled a social media snafu. Over the weekend, screenshots of insensitive Tweets and Facebook posts that the actor had allegedly shared years prior began to surface, and they included some shocking racist and fat-phobic language. At first, the star seemingly owned up to the posts when he shared an apology letter to his Twitter—but soon after, the 27-year-old deleted the apology along with all of his other tweets, and simply claimed that “somebody obviously got access to my account.”

