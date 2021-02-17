Also available on the nbc app

“OutDaughtered” stars Adam and Danielle Busby chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming new season of their hit TLC show, revealing what it’s been like with their six children in the pandemic. Danielle also shares an update on her health, sharing details about her symptoms and telling fans that despite not being able to get a diagnosis for her mystery illness, she’s looking into various autoimmune diseases as the possible cause. The new season of “Outdaughtered” airs on February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.

