Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Chris Rock Didn't Want Will Smith Removed After Slap

CLIP04/01/22

Oscars producer Will Packer has broken his silence about what happened behind the scenes on Hollywood's biggest night, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage. Packer told ABC News that he wasn't worried when Rock first took the stage to present the award for best documentary, adding that he had no concerns because he knew Chris would make the crowd laugh, but his "heart dropped" when things suddenly took a turn.

