Hairstylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kate Lee are Hollywood's go-to beauty gurus. They both have a huge roster of A-list clients and teamed up to create all of Anne Hathaway's looks when she co-hosted the Academy Awards. "You have almost 90 second-changes to change the hair completely and changing a different Chanel lipstick," Adir told Access Hollywood of the quick beauty switch-ups backstage. The duo also spilled hair and makeup secrets they've used on stars like Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Penelope Cruz and more at the Oscars over the years.

