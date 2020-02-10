Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 Oscars made history! "Parasite" was the night's big winner, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature – a first for any non-English language film. The show was filled with other unforgettable moments, including Janelle Monae's Mister Rogers opening, Eminem's shocking "Lose Yourself" performance, Joaquin Phoenix's hearfelt nod to late brother River, and more.

