Also available on the nbc app

Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn is revealing a promise Brad Pitt made her. The 73-year-old “Minari” actress met the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards when he presented her the prestigious award. After her acceptance speech, the two got a chance to talk. She later revealed that during their chat, Brad made her a promise. “I told him to come to Korea. He promised that he will. But I don't really believe the words of Americans,” the Oscar winner said.

Appearing: