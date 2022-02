Also available on the nbc app

The 2022 Oscar nominations are finally here - and just like every year, there's a few surprises and quite a few snubs. From Lady Gaga being left off the roster for Lead Actress for her role in "House of Gucci" to Beyonce snagging her first Oscar nom, here’s the biggest surprises and snubs.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution