Katy Perry had one memorable birthday - thanks to Orlando Bloom! The singer's fiancé enlisted the help of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat to make her day extra special. The actor recorded a silly birthday message for the one and old "Katy Pepsi" while donning his character's iconic grey suit and huge mustache. "I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his scrum out. He had a very good one! It must be nice to see Orlando bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake, why not?"

