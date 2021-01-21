Also available on the nbc app

Orlando Bloom is filled with pride for his fiancé Katy Perry after her powerful performance during the inauguration celebration. The 36-year-old performed her hit song, “Firework,” during Wednesday night’s “Celebrating America” TV special in honor of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration. The 44-year-old actor shared her breathtaking performance on his Instagram with a sweet tribute, writing, “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love. One proud partner here with a tear of joy,” he wrote alongside the clip. The couple welcomed their 4-month-old daughter Daisy Dove back in August 2020.

Appearing: