Orlando Bloom is proud to be a dad! During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actor gushed about his newborn daughter, Daisy, with fiancée Katy Perry and revealed who the adorable baby resembles most. "It was funny because when she first came out, I was, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me!' Then fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect," he said. "But then, she sort of looked a bit like my mom, so then I got a little bit confused." The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2020. The "Carnival Row" star also has a 9-year-old son named Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

