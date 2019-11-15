Orlando Bloom Reveals He Wants To Have Kids With Katy Perry

Also available on the NBC app

Orlando Bloom is loving life! He spoke to “Man About Town” where he said, "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son and have more kids. The "Lord Of The Rings" alum is currently engaged to Katy Perry and he explained that when he's ready to have kids he wants "to make sure when (he embarks) on that it's with (his) heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship." Bloom shares 8-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. If Orlando and Katy do have kids, it will be the first one for the "Firework" singer.

