Also available on the nbc app

Orlando Bloom is looking back on a harrowing incident that nearly took his life. The "Carnival Row" actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him on a bike ride in a back brace. He wrote, "That's me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution