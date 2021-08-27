Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Poses With Amy Schumer For Rare Social Media Photo At Women's March
Orlando Bloom is looking back on a harrowing incident that nearly took his life. The "Carnival Row" actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him on a bike ride in a back brace. He wrote, "That's me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)."