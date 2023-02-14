Main Content

Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Blended Family With Katy Perry & Ex Miranda Kerr: 'Everyone Gets Along'

Orlando Bloom's "Carnival Row" is about to debut its second and final season! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about what fans can expect from the show's last chapter and what it was like working alongside co-star Cara Delevingne again. Orlando also gushed over the adventure of life with his fiancée Katy Perry and their "dreamboat" daughter Daisy, and he shared toddler's latest milestone. Plus, Orlando shared his outlook on his blended family and how he's "super grateful" to get to co-parent son Finn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "Carnival Row" Season 2 premieres Feb. 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

