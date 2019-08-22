Orlando Bloom Isn’t Ready To Marry Katy Perry Yet: It's All About 'Baby Steps'

Also available on the NBC app

Orlando Bloom chatted with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "Carnival Row," where he dished about his upcoming wedding with Katy Perry. "It's all about the baby steps of doing the work to get to that," he said. "I think other people do the wedding planning, we do the work to get to the wedding." He also revealed why the "Teenage Dream" singer decided to step out to support him at the event. The actor also was thrilled to see his "Lord of the Rings" co-stars who are awaiting an invitation to his upcoming wedding!

