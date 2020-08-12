Also available on the NBC app

Orlando Bloom is so excited to be a girl dad! The actor, who is expecting his first daughter with Katy Perry later this summer, gushed about his future bundle of joy while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." "I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way. I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there," he shared.

