Orlando Bloom Gets A Misspelled Tattoo Of His Son’s Name On Accident!

Also available on the NBC app

Orlando Bloom got a new tattoo in honor of his son Flynn, but fans quickly took notice that something was off about the actor’s new ink. The tattoo was supposed to be his son’s date of birth and time of birth on top of his name spelled out in Morse code, but a dot was missing from the tattoo. Instead, the 43-year-old actor’s tattoo reads “Frynn.” Fortunately, Orlando’s tattoo artist took notice and shared on Instagram that the dot will be corrected soon. Now that’s a father who loves his son!

Appearing: