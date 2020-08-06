Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry is getting hot and bothered thanks to fiancé Orlando Bloom! The 43-year-old actor made a brief yet memorable cameo in the singer's "Smile" livestream as she answered fan questions about the new album. The British star served up a double dose of eye candy when he appeared on camera shirtless while holding Katy's pup, Nugget! Following his exit, the expectant musician gushed over her future husband while taking a moment to gather herself, saying, "God, sometimes he's really hot!"

