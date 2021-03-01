Main Content

Orlando Bloom Competes With Katy Perry By Singing To Daughter Daisy Dove: 'I Want Her To Say Dad'

Orlando Bloom's secret competition with Katy Perry has been revealed! The British star got candid during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" about his adorable tactic for teaching their 7-month-old daughter Daisy Dove how to say her first word: dad. He confessed, "Now, I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it just 'cause I want her to say dad before she says anything else." The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2020. The actor also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

