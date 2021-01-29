Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is using her birthday as an opportunity to honor her beloved late friend, Cicely Tyson. The media mogul turns 67 on Jan. 29, which comes one day after Cicely’s death at the age of 96. When Oprah's pal Gayle King joined "People (the TV Show!)” on Oprah’s special day, she revealed that her pal planned to spend her birthday remembering Cicely. "She and [her partner] Stedman [Graham] plan to celebrate and honor today by watching 'The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman' — that's what they're going to do. Just the two of them,” Gayle said.

