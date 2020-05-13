Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is just out here granting wishes! The media mogul chatted virtually with Make-A-Wish kid Akila, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, as part of the charity's efforts to provide wishes during the COVID-19 pandemic. During their hour long convo, Oprah asked the 18-year-old what gives her courage. "Well, I have a family. I have love. People who care for me, care about me," she told Oprah.

