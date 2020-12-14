Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is spreading some Christmas cheer by gifting Oprah Winfrey a holiday treat! The media mogul took to Instagram to give the Duchess of Sussex a sweet shoutout after Meghan gave her "neighbor" an enormous gift basket of luxury instant lattes. " On the first day of Christmas my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M) My new drink of choice for the morning and night," Oprah wrote alongside a video.

