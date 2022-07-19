Main Content

Oprah Winfrey Shares Heartfelt Eulogy She Wrote For Father Vernon Winfrey's Funeral

Oprah Winfrey is honoring her late father. The media mogul shared the emotional eulogy she wrote for her father Vernon Winfrey, who passed away at the age of 89 earlier this month. "Death is a great teacher. I learned a lot just sitting in the room, watching life seep from my father’s body. Breathing with him to measure his level of distress. 32 breaths a minute… 24 breaths a minute... and finally 9 breaths," she wrote.

