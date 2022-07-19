Celebrities Who Passed Away In 2022: Queen Elizabeth, Kirstie Alley & More
CLIP 12/24/22
Main Content
Oprah Winfrey is honoring her late father. The media mogul shared the emotional eulogy she wrote for her father Vernon Winfrey, who passed away at the age of 89 earlier this month. "Death is a great teacher. I learned a lot just sitting in the room, watching life seep from my father’s body. Breathing with him to measure his level of distress. 32 breaths a minute… 24 breaths a minute... and finally 9 breaths," she wrote.