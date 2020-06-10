Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is speaking out. The famed talk show host held a town hall meeting called “Where Do We Go From Here?” and in the first part of the town hall, she said that the country is on a “tipping point.” The 66-year-old was joined in the town hall by Stacey Abrahams, Charles M. Blow, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Eberhardt, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ibram Kendia, David Oyelowo, Rashad Robinson and Bishop William J. Barber II.

Appearing: