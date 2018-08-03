Oprah Winfrey Reveals Why She Rarely Makes Public Appearances With Stedman Graham

Also available on the NBC app

Oprah Winfrey joined Gwyneth Paltrow on Thursday for the inaugural episode of Goop's new weekly podcast to chat about everything from the #MeToo movement to motherhood and her relationship with longtime partner Stedman Graham. The 64-year-old mogul explained why she keeps her romance mostly private, saying, "I realized every time there's a new photograph, there's a new story." She also opened up about her decision not to have children. Watch!

Appearing: