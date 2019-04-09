Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Top Self-Care Tips As She Announces National Tour (Exclusive)

Also available on the NBC app

In this exclusive clip, Oprah Winfrey is revealing what her top self-care tips are. She has just announced that she’s hitting the road for the first time in 5 years. The legendary icon will spend the day with thousands of people on her nine-stop U.S. tour next year. She’s going to share the ups and downs of her personal wellness journey and inspire everyone to find their path to feeling good in the new year. Tickets are available beginning Monday, Sept. 9, head to <a href="ww.com/oprah">ww.com/oprah</a> for more!

Appearing: